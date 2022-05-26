Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the April 30th total of 337,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHCAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sharp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of SHCAY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 78,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,648. Sharp has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

