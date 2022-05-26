Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,000 ($37.75) target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,551 ($32.10) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($32.72) target price on Shell in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,375 ($29.89) to GBX 2,750 ($34.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.83) target price on Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,045 ($25.73) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,665.70 ($33.54).

Shares of SHEL stock traded up GBX 28.13 ($0.35) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,406.63 ($30.28). 11,791,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,951,945. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,413.50 ($30.37). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £181.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

