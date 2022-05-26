Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,600 by Jefferies Financial Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,600 ($32.72) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHEL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($35.99) price objective (up from GBX 2,570 ($32.34)) on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,375 ($29.89) to GBX 2,750 ($34.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.75) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.83) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($32.10) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,665.70 ($33.54).

Shares of SHEL traded up GBX 28.13 ($0.35) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,406.63 ($30.28). 11,791,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,951,945. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,182.20. The firm has a market cap of £181.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,413.50 ($30.37).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

