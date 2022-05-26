Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the April 30th total of 419,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock opened at $53.10 on Thursday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
