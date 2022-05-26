Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.20 Per Share

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Shires Income’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Shires Income stock opened at GBX 272 ($3.42) on Thursday. Shires Income has a 52-week low of GBX 222.37 ($2.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 294 ($3.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 269.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 266.18. The firm has a market cap of £83.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79.

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

