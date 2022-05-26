Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.52) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.59) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($11.01) target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 210 ($2.64) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 537.50 ($6.76).

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 112 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of £5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 116.90 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.97). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 311.13.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

