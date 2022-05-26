Short Interest in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW) Increases By 248.5%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 248.5% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of VCXAW opened at $0.19 on Thursday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $4.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

