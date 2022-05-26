Short Interest in 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Expands By 321.4%

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 321.4% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EFSH opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. 1847 has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers.

