Short Interest in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Increases By 325.0%

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.97. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67.

Get 1st Colonial Bancorp alerts:

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:FCOB Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 452,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000. First Manhattan Co. owned 9.36% of 1st Colonial Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp (Get Rating)

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.