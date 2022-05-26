Short Interest in ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Grows By 200.0%

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ADFJF opened at $1.30 on Thursday. ADF Group has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33.
ADF Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADF Group (ADFJF)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.