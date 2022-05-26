Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Declines By 75.7%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the April 30th total of 242,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AAGFF stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

About Aftermath Silver (Get Rating)

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

