Short Interest in Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Expands By 223.1%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 223.1% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of ASEKY stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. Aisin has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.24.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

