Short Interest in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Expands By 272.2%

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 272.2% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPC. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ASPC opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.