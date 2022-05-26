Short Interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Grows By 238.5%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,545,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,759,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,418,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ALCC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.