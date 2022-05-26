Short Interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Drops By 63.6%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ambow Education stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ambow Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN AMBO opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Ambow Education has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.75.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides a range of educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs.
