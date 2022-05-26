Short Interest in AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Grows By 300.0%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMMX opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. AmeraMex International has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.83.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter.

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.