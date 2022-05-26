Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Rises By 196.3%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 196.3% from the April 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

AHOTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

AHOTF opened at $2.90 on Thursday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

