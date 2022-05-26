Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Drops By 75.0%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.02%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Andritz from €60.00 ($63.83) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

