Short Interest in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Rises By 250.0%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ANEB stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid intoxication and overdose.

