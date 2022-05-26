Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Drops By 71.8%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the April 30th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($50.33) to GBX 4,300 ($54.11) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($45.30) to GBX 3,450 ($43.41) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($40.27) to GBX 3,000 ($37.75) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($44.04) to GBX 3,600 ($45.30) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,352.89.
Shares of NGLOY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.57. 251,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,368. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
