Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Rises By 300.0%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ANTA Sports Products from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $251.85 on Thursday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $248.82 and a 1-year high of $615.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.18 and a 200-day moving average of $351.19.
About ANTA Sports Products (Get Rating)
ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANTA Sports Products (ANPDY)
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.