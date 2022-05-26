Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Rises By 300.0%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ANTA Sports Products from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $251.85 on Thursday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $248.82 and a 1-year high of $615.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.18 and a 200-day moving average of $351.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.1191 per share. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $0.91. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

About ANTA Sports Products (Get Rating)

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.