Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Increases By 244.6%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 244.6% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the third quarter worth about $4,345,000. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 52,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AFT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,258. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

