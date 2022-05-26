Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Decreases By 76.7%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the April 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARTW. TheStreet cut shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 million, a PE ratio of 117.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

