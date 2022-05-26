Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Grows By 233.3%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BESIY opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.37. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $98.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $3.1198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BESIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($89.36) to €76.00 ($80.85) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €97.00 ($103.19) to €88.00 ($93.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

