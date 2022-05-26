Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Grows By 233.3%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BESIY opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.37. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $98.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $3.1198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.51%.
BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BE Semiconductor Industries (BESIY)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.