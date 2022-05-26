Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Expands By 285.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 285.1% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $157,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. 7.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPA stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $13.27. 393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,963. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

