Short Interest in Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Drops By 64.0%

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the April 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BLSTF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. Blackstone Minerals has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.61.
