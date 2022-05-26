Short Interest in BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Increases By 200.0%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
BLSFY stock opened at $64.93 on Thursday. BlueScope Steel has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $90.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.01.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.8515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%.
BlueScope Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, the Pacific Islands, and Asia. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.
