Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Drops By 63.1%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the April 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.66. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $108.20.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.8297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.07%.
About Boliden AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boliden AB (publ) (BDNNY)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.