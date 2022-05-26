Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Drops By 63.1%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the April 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.66. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $108.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.8297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.07%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.00.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

