Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Decreases By 64.9%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the April 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.0 days.

BCHHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bucher Industries from CHF 478 to CHF 402 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bucher Industries from CHF 517 to CHF 499 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of BCHHF stock opened at $322.45 on Thursday. Bucher Industries has a 52-week low of $311.85 and a 52-week high of $553.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.88.

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

