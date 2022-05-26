Short Interest in Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Decreases By 66.7%

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Caribbean Utilities stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. Caribbean Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caribbean Utilities (CUPUF)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.