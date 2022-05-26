Short Interest in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Grows By 461.5%

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a growth of 461.5% from the April 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of IGR opened at $7.71 on Thursday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $9.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Smith acquired 3,649 shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,031.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Leslie E. Greis acquired 24,238 shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $198,751.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 33,226 shares of company stock worth $272,033 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 618.8% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

