Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Rises By 324.4%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 324.4% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKR opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.24%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

