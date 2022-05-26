Short Interest in CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Expands By 236.3%

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, a growth of 236.3% from the April 30th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.1 days.
Shares of CTTOF stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.20.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTT – Correios De Portugal (CTTOF)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.