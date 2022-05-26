Short Interest in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Decreases By 65.0%

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DALS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,422,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,728,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,745,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,745,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,883,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

DALS opened at $9.65 on Thursday. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

