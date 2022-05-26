Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Rises By 301.2%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 301.2% from the April 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
SBMSF opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Danakali has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.42.
Danakali Company Profile (Get Rating)
