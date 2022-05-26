Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Decreases By 65.7%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the April 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0996 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DNKEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 100.00 to 105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 95.00 to 102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

