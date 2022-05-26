Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Decreases By 65.7%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the April 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.30.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0996 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.
About Danske Bank A/S (Get Rating)
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.