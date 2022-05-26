Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rises By 353.3%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 353.3% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DASTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €58.00 ($61.70) to €54.00 ($57.45) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($64.89) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dassault Systèmes’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes (Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.