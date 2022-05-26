Short Interest in Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Decreases By 63.8%

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the April 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTGI opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Digerati Technologies has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.20.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Digerati Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

