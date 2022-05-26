Short Interest in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Decreases By 71.1%

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the April 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

In other news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GRF Get Rating ) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

