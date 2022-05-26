Short Interest in Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Declines By 66.7%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EAXR opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. Ealixir has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $9.97.
Ealixir Company Profile (Get Rating)
