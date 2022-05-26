Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Drops By 77.1%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the April 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE EFL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.60. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,417. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $9.66.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (Get Rating)
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.