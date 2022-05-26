Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Drops By 77.1%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the April 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE EFL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.60. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,417. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $9.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

