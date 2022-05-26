Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Increases By 394.4%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a growth of 394.4% from the April 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 420.3 days.
El Puerto de Liverpool stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on El Puerto de Liverpool (ELPQF)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.