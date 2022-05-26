Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Increases By 394.4%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a growth of 394.4% from the April 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 420.3 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

