Short Interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Increases By 241.4%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,680,000 shares, an increase of 241.4% from the April 30th total of 18,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,148,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,749,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after buying an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.63. 50,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.32.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

