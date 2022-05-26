Short Interest in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Drops By 62.5%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GMBLP stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

