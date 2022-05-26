Short Interest in Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Increases By 281.8%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 281.8% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eurazeo to €113.50 ($120.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS:EUZOF opened at $73.30 on Thursday. Eurazeo has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.21.

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

