Short Interest in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Declines By 66.0%

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the April 30th total of 90,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ EZFL opened at $0.36 on Thursday. EZFill has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 22.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.
EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of EZFill in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
About EZFill (Get Rating)
EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.
