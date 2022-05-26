Short Interest in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Decreases By 66.7%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $944.00 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $861.00 and a 1 year high of $1,156.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $950.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $955.53.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
