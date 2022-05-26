Short Interest in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Decreases By 66.7%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $944.00 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $861.00 and a 1 year high of $1,156.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $950.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $955.53.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

