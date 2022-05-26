Short Interest in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Decreases By 75.0%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBZ. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000.

NASDAQ:FBZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,554. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

