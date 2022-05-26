Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Expands By 320.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the April 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $47.27 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.085 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.
