Short Interest in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Decreases By 67.7%

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NXTG stock opened at $69.37 on Thursday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.53.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.