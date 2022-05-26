Short Interest in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Decreases By 67.7%

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $69.37 on Thursday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

